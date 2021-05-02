Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 55.61. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$74.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

