Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $18.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $18.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $84.00 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

