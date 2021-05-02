Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $552.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $373.14 and a twelve month high of $553.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

