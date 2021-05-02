Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Synchrony Financial Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 516.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 572,202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $1,994,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

