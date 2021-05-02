Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Issued By Desjardins

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

