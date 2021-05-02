Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Valero Energy Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.51, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

