Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Increased by Analyst

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Entegris in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

