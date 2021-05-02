Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reduced by Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $552.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.68 and its 200-day moving average is $467.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $373.14 and a 12-month high of $553.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

