QCR Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for QCR in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of QCRH opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. QCR has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

