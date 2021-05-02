Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.28.

XM opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.85.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $594,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

