Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Update

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,624. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

