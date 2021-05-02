Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $15.01 or 0.00026434 BTC on popular exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $130.83 million and $3.23 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.00858771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,042.02 or 0.08882438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,718,846 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

