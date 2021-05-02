RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 298.76% and a negative net margin of 48.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

