Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $320.73 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $320.73 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069266 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00278837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00176165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,679,355,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

