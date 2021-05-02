Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) received a C$2.00 price target from Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CVE MAU opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

