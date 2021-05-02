Raymond James Boosts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$53.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBL stock opened at C$46.20 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$24.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$493.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.