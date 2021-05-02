Raymond James Raises Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $49.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after buying an additional 506,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,654,000 after buying an additional 378,423 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

