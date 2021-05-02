Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.66.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG opened at C$21.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -218.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.72. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$15.11 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 105.90, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.