RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $411.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 79,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 64,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

