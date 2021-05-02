RealTract (RET) Trading Up 1,161.6% This Week

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $2,569.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 1,161.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00070087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.03 or 0.00857947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.65 or 0.08594116 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

