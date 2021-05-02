Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.12 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

