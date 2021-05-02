Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,406 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.36. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

