Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

