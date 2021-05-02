Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

