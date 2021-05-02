Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $694,000 in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

KMPR stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

