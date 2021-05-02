Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $452,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

