RED Trading Up 13.1% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $980,580.48 and approximately $33,836.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00476886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002475 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

