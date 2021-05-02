ReddCoin Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $215.54 million and $1.42 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,056.17 or 1.00201093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00040969 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $823.76 or 0.01446674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00558227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.63 or 0.00362876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00218698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004685 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

