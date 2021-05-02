Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of REG opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

