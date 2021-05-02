RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGRX stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

