Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) CFO Sells $1,857,680.00 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

