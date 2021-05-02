ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.04 million.ReneSola also updated its Q1 guidance to above $0.00 EPS.

SOL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 941,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

