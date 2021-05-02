Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $211.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 258.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

