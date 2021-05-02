Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.91. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,849. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

