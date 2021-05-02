Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $28,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.