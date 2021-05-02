Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amphenol Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amphenol in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NYSE:APH opened at $67.34 on Friday. Amphenol has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

