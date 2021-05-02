Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.27

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$86.27 and last traded at C$84.27, with a volume of 268871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93. The stock has a market cap of C$25.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.04.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.31%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

