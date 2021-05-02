Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAI opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

