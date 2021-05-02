Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts expect Retail Properties of America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

