Reviewing GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UP Fintech and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00 GAMCO Investors 1 0 0 0 1.00

UP Fintech currently has a consensus target price of $34.60, suggesting a potential upside of 61.99%. Given UP Fintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 6.71% 4.00% 0.70% GAMCO Investors 23.07% 89.28% 36.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and GAMCO Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 51.34 -$6.59 million N/A N/A GAMCO Investors $312.37 million 1.73 $81.92 million N/A N/A

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats UP Fintech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

