Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF)

The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Korea Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 4.72 $30.84 million $1.52 10.13

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Korea Fund.

Volatility & Risk

The Korea Fund has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Korea Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Korea Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 4 0 2.50

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.33%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than The Korea Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of The Korea Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 59.5% of The Korea Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Korea Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Korea Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Korea Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66%

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats The Korea Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and earnings-per-share growth to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. It uses 'Grassroots Research' to make its investments. The Korea Fund, Inc. was formed on August 29, 1984 and is domiciled in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

