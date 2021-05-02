RigoBlock (GRG) Hits Market Cap of $707,779.29

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $707,779.29 and $1,879.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RigoBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00280810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.81 or 0.01123705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.96 or 0.00746360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,944.19 or 1.00011571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,889 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock

RigoBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RigoBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RigoBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RigoBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.