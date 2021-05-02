Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 5.4%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.49. 60,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,342,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 4.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 120,000.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.
Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.
