Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 5.4%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.49. 60,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,342,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 120,000.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

