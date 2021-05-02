Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 71,210 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,210 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

