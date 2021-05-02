Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

NYSE FRT opened at $112.84 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.