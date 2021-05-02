Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 39,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

