Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,278 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMI opened at $246.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

