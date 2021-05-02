Robert W. Baird Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $59.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Rexnord by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rexnord by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

