Robert W. Baird Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $115.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.47.
BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $109.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
