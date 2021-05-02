Robert W. Baird Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $115.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.47.

BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $109.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

