Robert W. Baird Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $60.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $767.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

